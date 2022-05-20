Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded
Authorities say two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 woundedShow all 6
Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's restaurant on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.
Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the dead.
Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.