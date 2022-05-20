Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Authorities say two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago

Via AP news wire
Friday 20 May 2022 11:04

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Show all 6

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's restaurant on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the dead.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in