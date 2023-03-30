Jump to content

Ecuador police deactivate explosive device taped to guard

Police in Ecuador have successfully deactivated a vest-like explosive device that an unknown number of people allaegedly had taped to the chest of a security guard at a jewelry store in the country's main port city

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 March 2023 22:42

Ecuador police deactivate explosive device taped to guard



Police successfully deactivated a vest-like explosive device Thursday that an unknown number of people allegedly had taped to the chest of a security guard at a jewelry store in Ecuador’s main port city.

The guard was uninjured. Authorities would question him to try to locate any suspects, said Francesco Tabacchi, governor of the state of Guayas, which includes the city of Guayaquil.

Authorities did not provide additional details, including a possible motive.

Local news outlets showed traffic in the area was interrupted while the guard, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, walked nervously with what appeared to be sticks of dynamite on his chest.

Police tweeted a video showing an officer in a bomb disposal suit and the security guard no longer carrying the device, which was detonated nearby without incident.

The event was followed minute by minute through social media and local news outlets.

