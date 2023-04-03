Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police: Shooting outside hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

Police in North Carolina say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 April 2023 16:01
Hookah-Lounge-Shooting
Hookah-Lounge-Shooting
(Fayetteville Police Department)

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an “altercation" inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in