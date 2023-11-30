Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police searching for two people accused in FBI agent carjacking in Washington

Police are searching for two people after an FBI agent was carjacked in Washington D

Lindsay Whitehurst
Thursday 30 November 2023 19:50
FBI Agent Carjacked
FBI Agent Carjacked
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Police are searching for two people on Thursday after an FBI agent was carjacked earlier this week in Washington D.C., as the nation's capital copes with a spike in carjackings.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the pair accused of stealing the car at gunpoint as the agent exited the vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. They then drove off in the FBI vehicle.

It was found less than an hour later, about a mile, or 1.6 kilometers, from the site of the theft. The bureau's Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking task force are investigating.

Carjackings in the nation’s capital have more than doubled this year, and recent victims include a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. He was carjacked near the Capitol in October by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

Earlier this month, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle. No one was struck.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in