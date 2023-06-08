Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham soccer fans detained around Europa Conference League final

Czech police say 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans were detained for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 June 2023 13:12

Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham soccer fans detained around Europa Conference League final

Show all 4

Czech police detained 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague, authorities said Thursday.

One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.

Police didn’t give details about the detained fans. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said only that as far their numbers the Italians “won.”

Police previously said Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in downtown Prague ahead of Wednesday’s final. Three West Ham fans and one police officer were injured in the incident while 16 people were detained.

Other incidents were reported by media between police and West Ham fans using flares while celebrating the 2-1 victory in Prague’s Old Town.

Recommended

Police estimated some 35,000 fans arrived in Prague. Only about 10,000 from both teams had a ticket.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the head by empty beer cups thrown from the stands during the first half of the game at Eden Stadium.

West Ham condemned the incident and said it will investigate.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in