Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Police and military secure the city ahead of the Olympic Games

The Associated Press
Sunday 21 July 2024 09:52

AP PHOTOS: Police and military secure the city ahead of the Olympic Games

Show all 19

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The head of the Paris Olympics boldly declared that France’s capital would be “the safest place in the world” when the Games open. Tony Estanguet’s confident forecast, delivered a year ago, looks less far-fetched ahead of the opening ceremony Friday. Squadrons of police are patrolling Paris streets and fighter jets and soldiers are ready to scramble. An imposing metal-fenced security cordon has been erected like an iron curtain on both sides of the River Seine that will star in the opening show. France’s vast police and military operation is largely because the July 26-Aug. 11 Games face unprecedented challenges. The city has repeatedly suffered bloody extremist attacks and international tensions are high because of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in