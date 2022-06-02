Police alert IDs suspect in shooting of Chicago officer

A man with an arrest record for a gun charge that was later dropped is suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago police officer

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 June 2022 21:28

Police alert IDs suspect in shooting of Chicago officer

Show all 6

A man with an arrest record for a gun charge that was later dropped is suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago police officer, according to a police alert sent Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who remains at large, was identified in the alert as the gunman who opened fire on a marked police car on Chicago's South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police Supterintendent David Brown said during a news conference that two uniformed officers were in a marked squad car attempting a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The car the officers tried to pull over first sped up, then slowed down to pull even with the squad car, Brown said. At that point, someone in the car started shooting at the officers.

The officer who was driving was wounded in her upper body, Brown said. The officer in the passenger seat drove the wounded officer to a hospital, where she was in serious condition. Her name has not been released.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed nearby and suspects fled from it, police said.

Recommended

The suspected gunman lives less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting, the police alert said.

Court records show he was arrested in October 2020 after he was spotted speeding and running red lights on the South Side. Arresting officers found a handgun under the driver’s side floor mat.

The man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon because he did not have a state Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or concealed carry license. Those charges were dropped this year, apparently after the gun owner provided both a FOID card and concealed carry license, the Sun-Times reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in