Police search for whoever discarded an emaciated bulldog inside a trash bag in Iowa
Police are trying to find out who taped a bulldog inside a trash bag and abandoned him in Des Moines
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police are trying to find out who taped a bulldog inside a trash bag and abandoned him in Des Moines.
The emaciated dog was found Tuesday afternoon near a railroad viaduct with his head sticking out of a black plastic garbage bag. The dog was unable to walk because the bag was secured with tape.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that the man who found the dog said the bag caught his attention because it appeared to be moving.
Parizek said Saturday that the dog is slowly recovering. When the dog was found, he weighed only about 23 pounds (10 kilograms), according to the veterinary staff who are caring for him.
Investigators hope someone will recognize the dog and help lead them to whoever discarded him. Police said the dog's ears have been cropped, which suggests he received veterinary care earlier in his life.