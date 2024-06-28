AP Week in Pictures: Global
June 21-27, 2024
Police fired shots at demonstrators protesting over proposed tax hikes in Kenya. Lithuanians and Ukrainians wearing traditional and local styles celebrated the summer solstice. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland in Australia after pleading guilty to obtaining classified U.S. documents, and the haute couture fall-winter collection was presented in Paris.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.
