Police: 3 killed, 4 wounded in LA warehouse party shooting

Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting during a warehouse party in Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.

One of the gunshot victims remained in critical condition on Monday morning, according to Officer Jader Chaves, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Detectives have not yet determined a motive in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. No suspect information has been released.

Blood stained the sidewalk and clothes — including a sneaker — remained on the street in the hours after the violence as detectives and forensic photographers documented the scene.

Two other victims were stable on Monday and the fourth has been released from the hospital, Chaves said.

Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Chaves said. The third person was later pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified two of the deceased victims as Daniel Dunbar, 27, and Randy Tyson, 25. Their autopsies are pending.

Local rapper MoneySign $uede had performed at the party and offered his condolences in an Instagram post, noting he was on his way home when he got a call about the shooting.

“I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night,” the rapper wrote. “My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.”

Andre Preston told the Los Angeles Times that his brother, Brandon Castro, 18, had been hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

“My little brother happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Preston told the newspaper.