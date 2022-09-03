Jump to content
Police in Memphis search for woman abducted while jogging

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 September 2022 03:18

Authorities in Tennessee are searched for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle early Friday while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.

Fletcher's cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were searching for Fletcher. News outlets reported that she is a teacher at a private school.

