Police in Memphis search for woman abducted while jogging
Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus
Authorities in Tennessee are searched for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle early Friday while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.
Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.
Fletcher's cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.
Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were searching for Fletcher. News outlets reported that she is a teacher at a private school.
