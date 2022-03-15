Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless
Police say they’ve arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D
Police said early Tuesday they've arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.
Law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, D.C., and he was being interviewed by police, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.
Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man's face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.
