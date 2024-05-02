Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Friday 03 May 2024 00:18

AP Week in Pictures: North America

April 26 - May 2, 2024

Police move against student demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas war across the country, people walk past a car lying on its side after a tornado in Oklahoma, and a horse is bathed after practicing for the Kentucky Derby.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

