Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene
A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office
A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company's corporate office.
The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts' office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn't steal the vehicle itself.
San Rafael police are seeking the public's help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office's doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday.
Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.
The lieutenant said the thief took a bank bag with an unknown amount of cash.
“Part of the investigating is finding out why this specific business was targeted,” he said.
Representatives from Johnny Doughnuts did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
No doughnuts were stolen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.