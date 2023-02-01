Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered

Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 February 2023 22:09

Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered

Show all 2

The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself, police said Wednesday.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass. In a news conference Wednesday, law enforcement officers revealed details on the intensive manhunt for Foster, including finding the bodies of two men in a rural area north of Grants Pass.

The two men lived together in the unincorporated community of Sunny Valley and apparently did not know Foster, who left a gruesome scene and stole some of the victims’ belongings, including their dog, police said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in