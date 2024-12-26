Christmas shooting at Phoenix airport leaves 3 people wounded
Police are investigating a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix that left three people wounded by gunfire
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police are investigating a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix that left three people injured by gunfire.
Phoenix police said the evening shooting happened at an airport restaurant that is outside the security checkpoints in Terminal 4.
An adult female and two adult males were shot, leaving the female with injuries police describe as a life-threatening. The two men were in stable condition and expected to survive, police said in a statement.
The shooting involved a group of people who knew each other and who had a physical fight that led to one of them to pull a gun, police said.
A man and a girl were detained in a nearby parking garage. Police did not immediately release information on possible charges.
The gunfire led to the temporary closure of a security checkpoint in Terminal A and a pause in service at the terminal's PHX Sky Train station.