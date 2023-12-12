Jump to content

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Police are requesting charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 December 2023 22:20
Synagogue President Slain
Synagogue President Slain

Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there's no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

