Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police correct timeline in fatal stabbing of Vegas reporter

Police have released a photo of a vehicle that may be linked in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigator reporter

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 September 2022 00:32

Police correct timeline in fatal stabbing of Vegas reporter

Show all 2

Police on Tuesday released a photo of a vehicle that could have been used by a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigator reporter.

They also said Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German apparently was killed Friday and not Saturday as previously reported by police.

“We were not notified (of the murder) until Saturday morning,” Capt. Dori Koren, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, said during a news conference Tuesday.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Recommended

Police said German apparently was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing and it was an isolated incident.

“We do believe the person was in the area earlier casing for other crimes,” Koren said.

Police released surveillance images Monday of the possible suspect although the photos don’t show the person’s full face. The still images show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

On Tuesday, police showed a brief video of the possible suspect walking on a sidewalk in the same “construction attire” as the surveillance images, according to Koren.

Police also slowed a somewhat blurry still photo of a 2007-2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali four-door vehicle that had chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack that may be linked to the case.

Koren said police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage of the possible suspect taken between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. Friday near the crime scene.

“We have confidence in our investigation,” he said. “We have made tremendous progress, but we still have a long way to go.”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

Recommended

He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

According to the Review-Journal, German held a master’s degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in