Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported
Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation
Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reportedShow all 5
A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.
Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police tweeted. A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said.
Police said there were no reports of any injuries and no confirmed reports of additional shots fired.
Officers immediately began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and also were helping those who had sheltered in place. The authorities asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them.
News images showed police near the mall, some in helmets and camouflage gear with weapons raised as a precaution. Some people could be seen hugging each other after exiting the mall.
Police said the mall was subsequently closed and they asked people to avoid the area.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.