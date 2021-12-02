Officer, suspect killed in police chase crash near St. Louis
Authorities say a police detective and a suspect he was trying to stop have both died in a head-on collision of their vehicles near St. Louis
A police detective and a suspect he was trying to stop have both died in a head-on collision of their vehicles near St. Louis, authorities said.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon after officers with the St. Louis County sheriff's department’s drug unit tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, police said. The car fled, and police gave chase.
An unmarked police vehicle driven by Detective Antonio Valentine responded and was traveling eastbound toward the chase when the suspect’s speeding westbound car crossed the centerline and collided with Valentine’s vehicle in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a suburb just north of St. Louis, officials said.
Both Valentine and the suspect were rushed to a hospital, where they died. Another detective who had been riding with Valentine also was injured and was treated and released from a hospital, police said.
Police did not immediately release the name of the male suspect who died.
Valentine, 42, had been with the department since 2007 and had recently been assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, police said. He was an Army combat veteran of Iraq and had recently retired from the Air Force Reserve.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.