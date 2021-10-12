Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Memphis, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene. No details were immediately released by authorities.

It was the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.