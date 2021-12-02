Police plan to announce update in Jacqueline Avant case
Police plan to announce an update Thursday in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills California.
Authorities confirmed that there would be a news conference Thursday afternoon but would not immediately say why.
Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.
The Avants’ daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos
Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).
TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.
