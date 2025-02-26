4 people hurt as shots are fired near a courthouse in western Germany
Police say four people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany
Four people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany on Wednesday, police said. Two suspects were detained.
Several shots were fired in a street near the state court in the city of Bielefeld in the early afternoon, according to police. The injured people were taken to a hospital; investigators didn't give information on the severity of their injuries.
Police in a statement that they couldn't rule out a connection with a trial taking place at the court.
A suspect is currently being tried on murder charges in the killing nearly a year ago of a former boxer, Besar Nimani, who was fatally shot in Bielefeld.
Police said later Wednesday that they found a weapon that possibly was used in the incident. They said they couldn't currently give information on either the victims or the suspects.