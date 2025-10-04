Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Maldives police arrest 8 demonstrators during opposition party protest

Maldives police have arrested eight people during an overnight public protest accusing the government of corruption and curtailment of basic freedoms

Mohamed Sharuhan
Saturday 04 October 2025 05:09 BST

Police in Maldives arrested eight people during an overnight protest Friday accusing the government of corruption and curtailment of basic freedoms.

The protesters violated conditions agreed upon before the march, used unauthorized roads and threw rocks and water bottles, the Maldives Police Service said in a post on social media platform X.

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party issued a statement condemning police for using pepper spray and riot shields to stop the march and called on the government of President Mohamed Muizzu to free all the protesters unconditionally.

The MDP organized the demonstration to demand the government reverse constitutional changes narrowing fundamental rights and expanding the president's powers. The party also seeks universal public heath care.

Protesters called for a stop to restrictions on self-rule in the islands, withdrawal of a new law enabling fines and suspension or cancellation of media licenses and mismanagement of state enterprises.

The archipelago nation, located in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sri Lanka and the southern tip of India, is a popular tourist destination frequented by celebrities. A multiparty political system was introduced in 2008 after 30 years of autocratic rule.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in