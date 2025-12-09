Tanzanian cities are empty as police patrol streets following calls for protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers heavily patrolled mostly empty streets in major Tanzanian cities following calls for protests over the ruling party’s disputed election victory that the government declared illegal, as rights groups criticized a clampdown on free speech in the East African nation.

The results of the Oct. 29 election led to three days of violent protests that left hundreds killed, more than 2,000 detained, and vehicles and buildings burned, with protesters demanding the poll be canceled. President Samia Suluhu Hassan won with more than 97% of the vote after the country’s two main opposition parties were barred and the main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, was imprisoned.

Police trucks and officers on foot could be seen Tuesday in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, the administrative capital, Dodoma, and the northeastern city of Arusha, while roadblocks were erected near key government buildings, including Hassan's heavily guarded offices in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

Public transportation in Dar es Salaam was halted after bus drivers feared vandalism.

Police spokesperson David Misime described the situation as "calm" and urged citizens to ignore “videos from past events” being circulated online.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Monday asked all nonessential workers to stay home the following day.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Kenya, authorities arrested several activists on Tuesday for protesting outside the Tanzanian high commission in the capital. Kenyan activists held a press conference in Nairobi in solidarity with their Tanzanian counterparts on Monday and called on Tanzania to investigate the killings and disappearances of protesters during the October protests.

Tuesday also marked Tanzania's annual Independence Day from British colonial rule in 1961. The government canceled the celebrations in November, saying funds would be used to repair damaged infrastructure following the violent demonstrations.

Human Rights Watch on Monday decried a crackdown on Tanzanian activists, stating that at least 10 people have been arrested since mid-November following social media posts about the planned protests. Amnesty International also issued a statement Monday, urging Tanzania to respect the right to peaceful assembly and warning against another internet shutdown like the one that lasted for over a week after the October election.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday asked Tanzanian authorities to “refrain from using force to disperse non-violent assemblies and make every effort to de-escalate tensions.”

Tanzania’s government established a commission to investigate the post-election violence, but its findings are yet to be announced.