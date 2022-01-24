Police: Gunmen kill Pakistani reporter working for local TV
Police and industry officials say gunmen on a motorcycle have shot and killed a Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore before fleeing the scene
Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday before fleeing the scene, a police official and industry officials said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the killing of Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a reporter. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club.
Senior police officer Safdar Raza Kazmi said officials were still investigating to determine who killed Shah.
Angered over the attack, journalists rallied in Lahore, condemning the assault and demanding the arrest of the killers.
Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar condemned the attack and ordered a probe into the incident.
Pakistan has long been a deadly country for journalists. In 2020, it ranked ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual Global Impunity Index, which assesses countries where journalists are regularly killed and the assailants go free.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.