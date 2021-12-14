7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 December 2021 09:11
Migration Hungary Crash
Migration Hungary Crash

Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.

The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia

According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned.

Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured.

Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in