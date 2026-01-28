Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police deploy chemical irritants at protesters gathered outside Texas detention center, in photos

Eric Gay

Texas state police deployed pepper balls to disperse protesters outside the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, where 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, are being held. Demonstrators against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown rallied outside the facility, banging drums, chanting and holding signs reading “Children are not criminals!”

