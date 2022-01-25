Police: Fire, clash at nightclub kill 19 people in Indonesia
Officials say a nightclub in Indonesia’s West Papua province burned after two groups clashed inside the building and 19 people were killed
A nightclub in Indonesia's West Papua province burned after two groups clashed inside the building and 19 people were killed, officials said Tuesday.
One of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire, Adam Erwindi, spokesperson of West Papua Police said on Metro TV.
Police are still investigating what caused the clash and whether the fire was set or was accidental.
Erwindi added that along with the investigation, police officers were meeting the main figures of the two groups to make for more conducive conditions. Police and Indonesian military officers were in control in the area.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.