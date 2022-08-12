Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city, health officials announced Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.