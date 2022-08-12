Jump to content
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say the virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 August 2022 15:29
Polio
Polio

The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city, health officials announced Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.

