Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

A bus traveling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany on Friday and overturned, injuring 35 people, six of them seriously, officials said.

The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of the morning. Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn't immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.

The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company's deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP.