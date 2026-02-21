Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Polish speedskater Sellier cut by opponent's bade, stretchered off at the Winter Olympics, in photos

Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier suffered a scary cut above her left eye after another competitor's blade hit her during the 1,500 meters on Friday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Polish officials said Sellier’s eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena in Milan before going to the hospital for more tests.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

