Polish speedskater Sellier cut by opponent's bade, stretchered off at the Winter Olympics, in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier suffered a scary cut above her left eye after another competitor's blade hit her during the 1,500 meters on Friday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Polish officials said Sellier’s eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena in Milan before going to the hospital for more tests.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks