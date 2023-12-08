Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 08 December 2023 06:22

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 1–7, 2023

A military cadet applies lipstick before a National Day parade in Bucharest, Romania.

A ram travels in a rickshaw before a ram fighting competition in Lagos, Nigeria, and rainfall destroys a road in Gamba, Kenya. And Pope Francis is greeted by nuns during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franco.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

