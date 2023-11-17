Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 17 November 2023 06:11

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Nov. 10-16, 2023

Pope Francis conducts his weekly general audience at the Vatican. People celebrate Diwali at the Shree Ambaji Temple in Nairobi and protesters organize a pro-Palestinian march in London.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin.

