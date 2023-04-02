Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebounding Pope Francis begins Palm Sunday Mass at Vatican

Pope Francis has opened the celebration of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, presiding at his first ceremony after a hospital stay for bronchitis

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 April 2023 09:31

Rebounding Pope Francis begins Palm Sunday Mass at Vatican

Show all 7

Pope Francis opened the celebration Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, presiding at his first ceremony after his hospital stay for bronchitis.

On a cloudy morning, Francis wore a long, ivory-colored coat as he was driven into the square aboard a pope mobile. Ahead of him, scores of prelates and priests and tens of thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square.

Francis, 86, received antibiotics administered intravenously during his three-day stay. He last previous appearance on St. Peter's Square was for his regular Wednesday public audience. He was taken to Rome's Gemelli Policlinic that same day after feeling ill.

Palm Sunday opens a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for him.

At the start of the Mass, Francis took his place in a chair before the towering obelisk as a procession of cardinals in bright-red vestments and other faithful moved through the square.

Recommended

His voice sounded strong as he opened the ceremony, which observed Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem in the time leading up to his crucifixion, which Christians mark on Good Friday.

The Vatican on Saturday said Francis would preside at the Holy Week ceremonies, which culminate with Easter Sunday Mass in the square on April 9.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in