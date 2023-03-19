Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru

Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the earthquake that shook vast swaths of territory in Ecuador and parts of Peru

Via AP news wire
Sunday 19 March 2023 11:55

Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru

Show all 2

Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the victims of an earthquake that shook vast swaths of territory in Ecuador and parts of Peru.

During his weekly Sunday noon blessing, Francis recalled that the 6.8-magnitude temblor caused “death, injuries and heavy damage.”

“I’m close to the Ecuadorean people and assure them of my prayers for the dead and suffering,” Francis said.

Saturday’s quake killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands. At least one of the deaths was in Peru.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in