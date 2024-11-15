Pope asks Church of Rome to help address housing crisis ahead of Holy Year in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pope Francis on Friday called on the diocese of Rome to respond to a growing housing crisis in the Eternal City, wading into the debate about rising rental prices that has only grown more acute with Holy Year celebrations in 2025.

Francis has written to the city's church leaders and religious order priests for any available church properties to be used for the homeless or residents facing possible eviction because of rising rents.

The letter reflected something of the paradox facing the Vatican: Francis’ yearlong jubilee is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome to celebrate the Holy Year. That has had the predictable effect of driving up demand for short-term apartment rentals, particularly near the Vatican.

That demand, in turn, has only accelerated the trend of local residents moving out or being priced out as owners turn their properties over to short-term property agents, such as Airbnb and other platforms that cater to tourists. It's a trend that is happening in other Italian cities, including Florence and Venice, and across Europe, leading to protests by local residents.

In his letter, Francis noted that Rome’s Catholic institutions were preparing to provide shelter to millions of pilgrims for the jubilee. But he asked them to also “make a courageous gesture of love” to Romans by offering up any unused housing or apartments.

“I want all diocesan realities that own real estate to offer their contribution to stem the housing emergency with signs of charity and solidarity to generate hope in the thousands of people in the city of Rome who are in a condition of precarious housing,” Francis wrote.

The Catholic Church is a major property owner in Rome, with a portfolio including commercial and residential real estate as well as church-owned convents and monasteries.

