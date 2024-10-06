Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing pool who will one day elect successor

Pope Francis has named 21 new cardinals

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 October 2024 11:55

Pope names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing pool who will one day elect successor

Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals Sunday, significantly increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his successor.

Among those named by history’s first Latin American pope were the heads of several major dioceses and archdioceses in the South America. They include the heads of the Catholic Church in Santiago del Estero, Argentina; Porto Alegre, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Guayaquil, Ecuador; and Lima, Peru.

The new cardinals will get their red hats at a ceremony, known as a consistory, on Dec. 8, an important feast day on its own that officially kicks off the Christmas season in Rome.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

