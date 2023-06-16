Jump to content

Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgery

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 June 2023 07:49
Vatican Pope who's In Charge
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring.

Francis, 86, left in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying “thanks” to a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him.

