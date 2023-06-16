Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgery
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring
Via AP news wire
Friday 16 June 2023 07:49
Francis, 86, left in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying “thanks” to a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him.