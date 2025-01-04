Pope Francis says bullying at school prepares students for war, not peace
Pope Francis has warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Pope Francis warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace, in a speech to Catholic educators gathered at the Vatican on Saturday.
Speaking to about 2,000 Italian teachers, educators and parents, Francis stressed his message against bullying, asking the audience to pledge to fight against it both at school and at home.
The pontiff praised educational efforts at schools to promote peace, noting that “imagining peace” lays the foundations for “a more just and fraternal world” through “every subject taught and through the creativity of children and young people.”
“But if, at school, you wage war among yourselves or engage in bullying, you are preparing for war, not for peace,” he said
The pope also called for more dialogue within families, emphasizing that “it is dialogue that makes us grow.”