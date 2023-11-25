Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pope Francis cancels Saturday morning audiences due to mild flu, Vatican says

The Vatican says Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Saturday morning because he has a slight fever

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 November 2023 09:18

Pope Francis cancels Saturday morning audiences due to mild flu, Vatican says

Show all 3

Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Saturday morning because he has a slight fever, the Vatican said.

“The Holy Father’s audiences scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a mild flu,” it said in a statement.

The pope is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change, a global challenge that he has deeply cared about during his papacy.

Pope Francis will turn 87 next month. When asked about his health in a recent interview — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in