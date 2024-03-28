Watch again: Pope Francis begins four days of Easter events with Mass of the Chrism

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch again as Pope Francis begins four days of Easter events with ‘Mass of the Chrism’ on Thursday (28 March).

The Mass of Chrism started a busy schedule for the pope, as he also travelled to a prison outside of Rome today to celebrate the foot-washing ritual with female prisoners.

On Good Friday, the pope will also be present at services in St Peter’s and the Colosseum.

On Easter Saturday evening he’s due to preside at a long evening liturgy and on Easter Sunday offer his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing to the city of Rome and the world.

The pope unexpectedly skipped delivering his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass service at the Vatican on Sunday (24 March). He was, however, able to preside over the service and was later driven around in the popemobile.

The 87-year-old has in recent weeks had aides read out several of his speeches after suffering from a bout of ill health.