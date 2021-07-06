Pope Francis eats breakfast, takes walk 2 days after surgery
The Vatican says Pope Francis has eaten breakfast, read the newspapers and taken a walk as he continues recovering from intestinal surgery
Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 July 2021 11:07
Pope Francis ate breakfast Tuesday, read the newspapers and took a walk as he continued recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said, declaring his post-operative checks to be “good” and normal.
A statement from the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said Francis had slept well during the night following the Sunday surgery.