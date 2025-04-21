Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88

The Associated Press
Monday 21 April 2025 11:14 BST

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died Monday. He was 88.

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

