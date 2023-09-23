Watch live: Pope Francis holds mass for tens of thousands of people in Marseille

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pope Francis holds mass for tens of thousands of Catholics at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille on Saturday 23 September.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the event as well. After the mass President Macron will hold a farewell ceremony at the airport as Pope Francis leaves Marseille.

Earlier today the Pope and Mr Macron held a one-to-one meeting at the Pharo Palace. Afterwards, the pontiff boarded his Popemobile and travelled down Avenue du Prado where he met with local residents.

It was there he also gave blessings to some children who waited to greet him.

Opening an overnight visit to Marseille on Friday, the pontiff presided over a silent moment of prayer at a memorial dedicated to sailors and people who died at sea, surrounded by faith leaders and migrant rescue organisations from the Mediterranean port city.

He said those who risked drowning at sea “must be rescued”, calling it a “duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation”. He said those who impeded the rescue of people at sea were committing a “gesture of hate”.