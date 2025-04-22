The Latest: Mourning and tributes for Pope Francis shared around the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grief and tributes for Pope Francis were shared around the world Tuesday, a day after the popular pontiff died at age 88.

Cardinals will meet at the Vatican Tuesday to begin scheduling Pope Francis’ funeral and burial, planning the conclave to elect his successor and making other decisions about running the Catholic Church.

History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

Francis recently returned to the Vatican after 38 days in a hospital for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy. He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square. No funeral date has been announced. The next pope is yet to be decided.

Here's the latest:

India declares 3 days of mourning

The Indian flag flew at half-staff on Tuesday at all government buildings as the country observed three days of mourning as a mark of the respect for Pope Francis.

The Indian flag will be flown half-staff on government buildings across the country for the next two days, as well as on the day of the pontiff’s funeral, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan's Catholics remember Francis

Members of Taiwan's Catholic community gathered at a church in the capital Taipei for a somber mass as believers prayed and reflected on Francis’ spiritual legacy.

Former Premier Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic who visited the Vatican multiple times at the invitition of Francis and previous popes, spoke of the deep loss felt by the faithful.

Chen said “Pope Francis has led all of our churches to thrive over the past 12 years, making significant contributions to world peace and environmental sustainability,” Chen added. “We will remember the teachings he gave us: that we are all brothers and that loving one another makes the world a more peaceful place.”

Bernard Li, former president of Fu Jen Catholic University, highlighted the pope’s compassion and dedication to humanitarian causes.

“He was a compassionate pope who has consistently advocated for world peace and racial equality,” Li said.

President Lai Ching-te ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday in a show of mourning and respect.