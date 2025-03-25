Catholic Church sex abuse survivors launch database vetting cardinal's records

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A network of clergy sex abuse survivors on Tuesday announced a database of Catholic cardinals’ records on the handling of such cases in a bid to influence the next papal conclave, while urging Pope Francis in a letter to adopt a worldwide zero-tolerance policy following the U.S. church example.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests unveiled “Conclave Watch,’’ a database on cardinals’ records on clergy sex abuse that it hopes will put the issue at the center of consideration whenever the next pope is chosen.

SNAP board members arrived in Rome three weeks ago as Pope Francis was hospitalized in life-threatening condition, with the prospect of a conclave seemingly near. He returned to the Vatican on Sunday after beating double pneumonia, with doctor’s orders to take it easy for the next two months — putting to rest at least for now notions of a papal resignation or a funeral that would trigger the process to choose a successor.

“Many people have asked me … ‘Why now? The pope is sick. Now is not the time,’ ’’ Shawn Dougherty, SNAP Board president and a survivor from Pennsylvania, told a news conference. “And we determined if not now, when, and if not us, who?’’

The database was set to go live soon, starting with six cardinals, five of whom were chosen for their decision-making roles in the Roman Catholic church on the handling of clergy abuse cases. More will be added.

The initiative vets cardinals who are considered contenders for the papacy on their records handling sexual abuse cases, including whether they were involved in covering up cases, as well as their acceptance of a zero-tolerance law that SNAP wants Francis to adopt.

SNAP also released a letter to Francis urging him to adopt its zero-tolerance law, drafted with canon and civil lawyers as well as human rights experts that would remove known offender priests from ministries and hold bishops accountable in cases of coverups.

To date, the only place where there are norms for removing known sexual offenders from the priesthood is the United States, said Peter Isley, of the network’s global policy working group. “The United States is just 6% of the Catholic world. So 94% doesn’t have that,’’ he said.

The group hopes the letter will be delivered to Francis by Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean victim of abuse appointed by the pope as an international advocate for survivors, by the end of the week.

SNAP underlined the importance of pushing the issue as the pope continues his physical recovery, in light of his announcement in February that he would produce an apostolic exhortation dedicated to children aimed at educating them about their rights. They hope that their definition of zero-tolerance could be truly enshrined.

“We wish him a full recovery because we have work to do together,’’ Isley said.