AP PHOTOS: Pre-conclave cardinal meetings come to an end

Cardinals have wrapped up their pre-conclave meetings before they enter the conclave to elect a new pope.
They are trying to identify someone who can follow Pope Francis and make the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church credible and relevant today, especially to young people.
The cardinals held their last day of pre-conclave meetings Tuesday morning during which Francis’ fisherman’s ring and his official seal were destroyed in one of the final formal rites of the transition of his pontificate to the next.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
