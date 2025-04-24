Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Faithful join the line to pay their final respects to Pope Francis

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 09:53 BST

So many mourners lined up to see Pope Francis lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside St. Peter’s Basilica that the Vatican kept the doors open all night to accommodate the higher-than-expected turnout.

The basilica, which was closed for just an hour Thursday morning for cleaning, is bathed in a hushed silence as mourners from across the globe make a slow, shuffling procession up the main aisle to pay their last respects to Francis, who died Monday after a stroke.

The hours spent in the long line along the stately via della Conciliazione through St. Peter’s Square and through the Holy Door into the basilica have allowed mourners to find community.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in