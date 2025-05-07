Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
AP PHOTOS: Day 1 of the conclave at the Vatican to pick the next pope

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 May 2025 16:23 BST

Catholic cardinals from around the world gathered in the Vatican on Wednesday for the start of the conclave, the centuries-old secret voting ritual to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis, who died April 21. The 133 cardinals are taking part in the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith’s 2,000-year history. Their cellphones are surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican are jammed to prevent all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.

